Donate blood this Fourth of July

Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas hosting blood drive with Vitalant on Saturday and Sunday.

Phlebotomist Courtney Gaudette, left, wraps the arm of a man that donated plasma at Vitalant in this April 21, 2020, file photo. Vitalant will be collecting blood and convalescent plasma donations July 4 and July 5 at Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas will host a blood drive July 4 and July 5. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) @rookie__rae

Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas will host a two-day blood drive this Fourth of July weekend.

The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Marquis Ballroom at the resort, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com with the code “Rampart.”

With each blood donation, Vitalant is providing COVID-19 antibody testing. Donors will receive results within two to three weeks, and those with positive results can elect to donate convalescent plasma, the only antibody treatment available for critically ill COVID-19 hospital patients. Vitalant also will be collecting convalescent plasma donations from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 at this weekend’s blood drive.

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.