Las Vegas, NV
Double save: Las Vegas firefighters rescue woman, stuck cat

Firefighters from the Las Vegas Fire Department rescue a woman and a cat stuck in a tree Wednes ...
Firefighters from the Las Vegas Fire Department rescue a woman and a cat stuck in a tree Wednesday, April 16, 2025, on North Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 3:32 pm
 

A woman who was attempting to rescue a cat that had been stuck in a tree for four days needed an assist herself from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The department’s Combined Communication Center received an emergency call just before 4:50 p.m. April 16 about a woman stuck in a tree on the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, the department said in an emailed statement.

The units worked to rescue the woman, who was about 10 feet off the ground. After speaking with her, the crew deployed a ladder and were able to rescue the cat successfully.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

