Downtown vigil, march to honor victims of police violence — LIVESTREAM

The Forced Trajectory Project has planned a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. Another group plans to march on the Strip from the Strat to the Tropicana.

Protesters gather at the Families United 4 Justice rally in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Forced Trajectory Project has planned a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence.

The group posted on Instagram inviting protesters to “join families impacted by police violence from across the nation stand in solidarity with the George Floyd family as they center and build with those who have lost their loved ones at the hands of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

The group is holding a press conference at Jammyland Cocktail Bar and Reggae Kitchen, 1121 S. Main St., at 5 p.m. and a march and vigil at 6 p.m.

Another group, organized by Dustin Otis, plans to meet at the Strat at 8 p.m. and march down the Strip to the Tropicana.

5:15 p.m.

Orange County advocate

More than two dozen family members of men and women who were harmed during encounters with police joined together to kick off events for Saturday’s Black Lives Matter marches through Las Vegas.

One was Marie Cofinco, who drove from Orange County to tell the story of her nephew, Fermin Vincent Valenzuela Jr., who died at the hands of Anaheim police in 2016.

“I’m here to represent my nephew,” she said as she held a sign describing her nephew’s death.

“My nephew…was placed in a deadly chokehold multiple times by Anaheim police,” her sign said. “They successfully killed him with this unneeded, deadly chokehold.”

Cofinco came to Las Vegas to raise awareness about the dangers of chokeholds, police abuse, and to advocate for reforms.

The group held a sign that said Families Are The Front Line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.