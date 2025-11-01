1 dead after rollover crash near downtown Las Vegas
A man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday on I-11 northbound at Casino Center, according to a release from Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP responded to a report of a crash at 1:41 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was confirmed dead at the scene. An adult female passenger was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.
Northbound travel lanes of I-11 are closed at Casino Center while NHP investigates the crash.
No further details were provided.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.