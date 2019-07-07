1 hurt in downtown Las Vegas house fire

One person was injured in a house fire in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night that has since been extinguished.

The fire originated at 1155 S. 4th Street with flames extending to a neighboring apartment complex, the Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted. The apartment building is being evacuated and the burn victim was taken to UMC trauma.

The fire has been extinguished, and crews prevented the fire extending to the apartment building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Traffic on 4th Street has been blocked from S. Las Vegas Blvd. to Charleston Blvd. and the street is expected to remain closed for two hours.

No further information was immediately available.

