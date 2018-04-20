1 injured after motorcycle and party bus collide

One person is in critical condition Thursday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and a party bus in downtown Las Vegas.

Police investigate a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Clark Avenue on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in just after 10 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Clark Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Timothy Hatchett said three motorcycles were traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard as a party bus was making a turn onto Clark. One of the motorcycles collided with the party bus, and the rider was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported, he said. Clark and Las Vegas Boulevard were blocked near the intersection while police investigated.

