1 transported to hospital after downtown Las Vegas fire

One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries Saturday after a downtown Las Vegas apartment fire.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2555 Van Patton St., the department said in a statement.

A neighbor reported a fire in the kitchen of one of the apartments, according to the statement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was concentrated to one apartment unit, the fire department said. Some of the adjacent units were affected by light smoke.

It’s unknown if the American Red Cross is assisting any of the building occupants, the fire department said.

The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire investigation division.

