3 crashes reported after water main breaks near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating at least three crashes that occurred shortly after a water main broke early Wednesday and flooded an intersection near the downtown area.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

Las Vegas police are investigating at least three crashes that occurred shortly after a water main broke early Wednesday and flooded an intersection near the downtown area.

The break in the pipe was reported about 12:30 a.m. while a contractor was installing several fire hydrants on St. Louis Avenue, between Maryland Parkway and 10th Street.

A “number of factors” contributed to the break, including the age of the infrastructure, the cold weather and the condition of the pipe, according to Las Vegas Valley Water District spokesman Damon Hodge. At about 8:45 a.m., crews were still working to determine whether the 60-year-old pipe may have had an existing crack.

The crashes were reported between 6:23 a.m. to 6:38 a.m., shortly before a hard-freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service was lifted. At 28 degrees overnight, the valley saw its coldest weather since Jan. 1, 2016.

No one was critically injured in the crashes, according to Las Vegas Lt. David Gordon.

Hodge said the overflow of water led to “icy conditions” on some parts of the roadway.

The intersection was closed for “damage assessment” as water district crews worked to repair the break, Hodge said. It was not clear when it would reopen.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway, las vegas, nv