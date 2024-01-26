46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

3 dead of apparent drug overdose in Fremont Street hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 10:13 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2024 - 1:43 am
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Three people died as the result of apparent drug overdoses at a downtown Las Vegas hotel Thursday night.

Two died at a hotel on the 200 block of Fremont Street and a third died at a local hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee wrote in a text.

Medical first responders and police officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of several unconscious people in a hotel room, Lee said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
2
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
3
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
4
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
5
Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino
Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley