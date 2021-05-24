3 nights of fireworks planned July 2-4 by downtown’s Plaza

Combining the Fourth of July holiday celebration and the 50th anniversary of the property, the Plaza announced a major promotion for guests that will include fireworks.

Entertainment workers watch as fireworks go off at the Core Arena at the Plaza for the "Red Alert" campaign in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Downtown’s Plaza Hotel & Casino is combining its 50th anniversary celebration and the Independence Day holiday to offer three straight nights of fireworks displays, the property announced Monday.

Fireworks will be launched from various locations, rooftops and towers on July 2-4, the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the three-day weekend.

A spokeswoman for the property said the fireworks shows are still being choreographed but will be similar in length to prior shows the Plaza has featured. They will be produced by Pyrotek Special Effects Inc., the same company as the Plaza’s prior fireworks shows.

Deluxe room packages with a single king bed are selling for $194 a night, plus a $20-a-night resort fee and a minimum two-night stay is required. Rooms with two queen beds will cost $40 more.

Plaza officials said the fireworks are all a part of a holiday promotion that includes private cabana rental and bottle service and mixers for $101, Golden Margaritas made with Sauza Gold tequila at all casino bars this summer for $5, frozen margaritas in a pool souvenir cup for $29 with discounted refills and a $10 souvenir disco ball frozen margarita.

On July 2-3, The Comedy Works at the Plaza will feature headliner comedians Robert Kelly and Kurt Metzger for a special 8 p.m. show.

The 995-room Plaza opened its doors July 2, 1971.