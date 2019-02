Five people were rescued Friday morning from a fire at a vacant, downtown Las Vegas motel at 615 E. Carson Ave. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Five people were rescued Friday morning from a fire at a vacant, downtown Las Vegas motel.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded just after 2 a.m. to the fire and heavy smoke coming from the two-story building at 615 E. Carson Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the five people, whom they believe were squatters. One person was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the department tweeted at 3:23 a.m.