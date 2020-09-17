5 vehicles burn in $500K fire at Four Queens parking garage

At least five vehicles caught fire on the first level of the Four Queens parking garage early Thursday.

Nobody was injured, but damage was estimated at $500,000, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

“When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire and thick black smoke was showing from the first level of the six-story parking garage,” a new release stated. “At least three cars were burning just above the sidewalk on Casino Center Boulevard on the corner of Carson Avenue. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.”

F20H. TOC: 1:43AM 222 E Carson Ave at least 5 vehicles on fire on 1st level parking deck if 4-Queens Hotel/Casino – fire is OUT, no inj’s, cause U/I, some dmg to structure, crews checking for hot spots, Crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS Ward: 3 Incident #0338499 pic.twitter.com/kqHV3xCcXa — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 17, 2020

The fire spread to the second level and caused damage. At least five vehicles were destroyed or damaged. An RTC bus stop was also destroyed and there was damage to the structure itself.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

