67-year-old man missing, endangered near downtown Las Vegas

A 67-year-old old man went missing near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday and is now considered endangered, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Calvin Harris, 67 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The missing man, Calvin Harris, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen about 1:20 p.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Bruce Street, wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a brown safari hat.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Calvin Harris, and anyone with information on his whereabouts may call Metro at 702-828-3111.

