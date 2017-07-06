ad-fullscreen
Downtown

67-year-old man missing, endangered near downtown Las Vegas

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 10:20 pm
 

A 67-year-old old man went missing near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday and is now considered endangered, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The missing man, Calvin Harris, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen about 1:20 p.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Bruce Street, wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a brown safari hat.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Calvin Harris, and anyone with information on his whereabouts may call Metro at 702-828-3111.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Downtown Video
