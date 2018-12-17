7 pulled from fire at vacant El Cid motel in downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Fire Department pulled seven people from a vacant downtown Las Vegas hotel after it caught fire Monday morning.

Heavy fire and smoke was reported coming from the El Cid Hotel , at 233 S. Sixth St., in numerous 9-1-1 calls at 8:57 a.m., according to a news release from the Fire Department.

According to the release, the fire was on the second floor in one room and was quickly put out.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said several individuals were seen leaving the building upon crew arrival. Szymanski said crews went through the property, room by room, looking for victims.

According to the press release, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene and estimated as many as 50 squatters may have been in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The hotel previously caught fire this year on Nov. 17.

