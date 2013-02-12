A La Carte, Feb. 12-18

SILVERTON PLANS MARDI GRAS BRUNCH

The Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, plans to offer a Mardi Gras brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Seasons Buffet. The menu is set to feature all-you-can-eat snow crab legs and chilled shrimp, stuffed oysters and hush puppy-crusted catfish, as well as barbecue chicken with Cajun spices, hand-carved brown sugar-glazed ham and roast beef with salads, sides and more. For $5, enjoy unlimited Hurricane cocktails or bottomless champagne for $3 more.

The cost is $24.99 per person or $22.99 with a Silverton Rewards Club Card. Children 4 to 6 can eat for half price.

The Silverton is also offering late-night specials in the Sundance Grill from midnight to 5 a.m., including sliders for 99 cents, ham steak and eggs for $3.95 and the Wild Card Special, with two eggs, two bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast and jelly for $2.95.

Happy hour in the Twin Creeks Steakhouse lounge is from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with half-price tapas, specialty drinks, house wine and non-premium craft beer.

CHRONIC TACOS TO OPEN IN FOOD COURT AT THE PALMS

Chronic Tacos, which has a location in Summerlin at 1970 Village Center Circle in Trails Village Center, plans to open a new location in the food court at the Palms, 4381 W. Flamingo Road, this month. The menu features tacos and burritos (including the Monster on a 13-inch tortilla) made with carne asada, pollo asada, carnitas, al pastor and rice and beans. Grilled or beer-battered fish and shrimp are also available. All items are made fresh to order.

For more information, visit eatchronictacos.com. The Summerlin location is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIALS AVAILABLE AT TIVOLI VILLAGE

Brio Tuscan Grille at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., No. 180, plans to offer a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner for two with a bottle of wine Thursday through Saturday for $79.99. For reservations, call 702-433-1233.

View Wine Bar & Kitchen in the Market LV, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., is set to offer a Lover’s lamp chop with market vegetable and red wine reduction, accompanied by a wine flight featuring Hahn Vineyards for $15. For more information, call 702-358-3646.

FLEMING’S OFFERING TASTE THE SEASON MENU

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 8721 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering a two-course, prix fixe Taste the Season menu for $40.95 through March 10 featuring lemon ricotta crostini with fresh pear slices and iron-seared Delmonico steak. A seasonal dessert of almond souffle is $7.95, and a pomegranate and sage margarita is $9.95.

For reservations, call 702-838-4774.

TASTE MARKET & DELI OPENS AT TIVOLI VILLAGE

Taste Market & Deli is now open in the Market LV at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150.

The menu features breakfast items such as croissants with house jam for $5 and egg white omelet with egg white, dried tomato, olives and goat cheese for $6. Made-to-order smoothies, including Harry’s Berries (raspberry, blueberry, blackberry and strawberry), are $3.95 each. For lunch, there are build-your-own salads or sandwiches for $5.95 and Taste Dogs, including Chicago style ($4) with cucumber, pickles, sport peppers, tomato, sauerkraut and mustard. Handcrafted sandwiches include prime rib with Atomic horseradish, sour cream, provolone and au jus ($7), I Need a Hero ($7) and Thanksgiving Turkey ($6). Flatbreads include organic mushroom ($7) and BLT ($5).

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 702-776-7083.

MY HEALTHY MEAL OFFERS VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL

My Healthy Meal, 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering a three-course, pre-portioned special meal for Valentine’s Day for $35. The special is available Wednesday and Thursday and features vanilla-poached shrimp paired with Thai cocktail sauce, savory grouper with sweet potato puree and teardrop tomato pistou. Dessert is a deconstructed cheesecake fondue with macerated strawberries.

For more information, call 702-605-6757.

CULINARY DROPOUT PLANS VALENTINE’S DAY MENU AT HARD ROCK HOTEL

Culinary Dropout at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, plans to serve a Valentine’s Day a la carte menu Thursday through Saturday featuring Raw Bar Royale with crab, oysters and shrimp ($50 for two to share or $85 for four to share) and Bistro Steak Oscar served with hand-cut fries for $36. Other items include French onion soup, Winter Salad, fried chicken, butternut squash cannelloni, apple monkey bread, peanut butter and chocolate tart and salted caramel custard.

For reservations, call 702-522-8100.

CANTINA LAREDO TO SERVE VALENTINE’S DAY PRIX FIXE MENU THROUGH SATURDAY

Cantina Laredo in Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 110, plans to serve a three-course Valentine’s Especialidad prix fixe menu through Saturday.

The menu is $35 per person, with an additional $15 cocktail pairing option. The first course will be ensalada de mango or sopa de pimento (roasted red pepper soup), with a pairing option of white honey sangria. Main course choices are enchiladas de cangrejo (crab and poblano pepper enchiladas), codorniz con ciruela (two quail with apple-pecan stuffing) or filet pasilla (7 ounces of Angus beef filet mignon topped with pasilla pepper sauce), with a pairing option of passion fruit margarita. The third course will be strawberry bunuelos, churros and Heartwarmer (Corazón Añejo, Bailey’s and coffee).

For reservations, call 702-202-4511. For more information, visit cantinalaredo.com.

FLEMING’S PLANS FOUR NIGHTS OF VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 8721 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host four nights of Valentine’s Day celebration Thursday through Sunday.

Special entrees (roasted lobster tail and chateaubriand with crab glaçage) will be available for $69.95 each in addition to the a la carte menu. A dessert for two, chocolate budino, will be $9.95.

Two special cocktails are planned: Venetian Valentine with Quady Elysium, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur and Mionetto Prosecco for $10.95; and Mint To Be with Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, Domaine de Canton Ginger liqueur and POM Wonderful juice with fresh mint garnish, served on the rocks for $11.95. Suggested wine pairings are also available.

Guests who dine during the four-night celebration will receive a complimentary $25 dining card to use during a future visit.

For reservations, call 702-838-4774 or visit flemingssteakhouse.com.

RAMPART CASINO ANNOUNCES VALENTINE’S DAY DINING OPTIONS

The Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a variety of dining options for Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Rampart Buffet is set to serve petite filet, lobster ravioli, roasted salmon, chocolate-covered strawberries and more. The cost is $18.99 or $16.99 for those with a Resort Rewards player’s club card.

The Promenade Café plans to serve a three-course meal from 3 to 11 p.m. with prices ranging from $19.99 to $25.99, depending on entree selection. Entree choices include grilled flat iron steak, pan-seared salmon or chicken Marsala. Dessert is included.

The Carmel Room plans to serve a prix fixe three-course menu for $59 per person with a choice of three starters and entree choices of surf and turf, rack of lamb or roasted salmon. Dessert for two is included. Seatings begin at 5 p.m., and reservations are recommended. For reservations, call 702-507-5955.

THE RESORT ON MOUNT CHARLESTON TO HOST VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER

The Resort on Mount Charleston, 2275 Kyle Canyon Road, plans to offer a Valentine’s Day room and four-course dinner package Thursday. The cost is $214 per couple, and the package features a standard king or two queen guest room and a four-course dinner for two with 18-ounce bone-in rib eye, seabass Oscar and champagne chicken. Dessert will be Raspberry Mousse Heart and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Seating times are 6 or 8:30 p.m., and reservations are required. For dinner only, the cost is $134 per couple.

For reservations, call 702-872-5500.

ELEMENTS KITCHEN & MARTINI BAR PLANS VALENTINE’S DAY MEAL

Elements Kitchen & Martini Bar, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., plans to host a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The menu is set to include an amuse bouche and glass of Fresita for $59 per person. Appetizer choices are set to be escargots pistou, seafood crepe or pate de campagne, followed by lobster bisque. The main course selections are set to be piatto di mare seafood stew, duck confit or filet topped with sage Gorgonzola sauce. Dessert is set to be ice cream tartuffo and homemade chocolate truffles.

Reservations are required, and seating is limited. For reservations, call 702-750-2991 or email elementskitchen andmartinibar@hotmail.com.

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER SET AT THE ARTISAN

The Artisan Hotel Boutique, 1501 W. Sahara Ave., plans to host a Valentine’s Day dinner for $99 per couple Thursday. The three-course menu is set to feature coriander-crusted ahi tuna or poached and chilled lobster, blue crab cake or fresh Gorgonzola and sundried tomato ravioli and Colorado rack of lamb, petite filet mignon or seared sea scallops and Baja shrimp with fettucini pasta. Dessert will be six-layer white chocolate mousse.

For reservations, call 702-214-4000.

MEATBALL SPOT AT TOWN SQUARE PLANS VALENTINE’S DAY MENU

The Meatball Spot at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 145, plans to offer a four-course Valentine’s Day menu for $24.95 per person Thursday.

The menu is set to feature Caprese salad, Classic Meatball bruschetta appetizer, rigatoni tossed in spicy meat sauce and a heart-shaped ice cream sandwich. A glass of sangria is included for those 21 or older (choice of strawberry and peach or white grape).

For reservations, call 702-641-7768.

FREMONT’S SECOND STREET GRILL ANNOUNCES VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER

The Fremont, 200 Fremont St., plans to offer a $45 Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 p.m. to close Thursday in the Second Street Grill. It is set to feature filet and stuffed prawns, soup or salad and dessert choice. Women will receive a complimentary rose. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 702-382-3232.

MAIN STREET STATION PLANS SPECIAL VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER

Main Street Station, 200 N. Main St., plans to serve a Valentine’s Day dinner for $21.99 in the Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery Thursday with panko-crisp Atlantic salmon filet, asparagus and hollandaise sauce, accompanied by steamed rice, pineapple chutney and seasonal fruit compote with soup or salad.

For more information, call 702-387-1896.

RUMOR PLANS PRIX FIXE MENU FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

Addiction Restaurant at the Rumor Boutique Hotel, 455 E. Harmon Ave., plans to offer a prix fixe menu with two courses and a dessert for $30 per person Thursday. The first course is seared scallops or Addiction Salad, followed by grilled New York strip steak, pan-seared polenta or roasted Atlantic salmon. Dessert will be Addiction Bread Pudding or Chocolate Molten Cake.

For reservations, call 702-368-5400.

ENJOY VALENTINE’S DAY AT THE GOLD SPIKE

The Golden Grill at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North, plans to offer a four-course dinner for two Fridays and Saturdays in February, as well as Valentine’s Day. It features a Cupid’s Appetizer to share and a salad for two, followed by 8-ounce New York steak and shrimp scampi, served with choice of potato and vegetables.

Dinner is $19.99, plus tax and gratuity. For more information, call 702-384-8444.

CALIFORNIA HOTEL PLANS VALENTINE’S DAY DINING SPECIALS

The California Hotel, 12 E. Ogden Ave., plans to offer Valentine’s Day menu items in the Redwood Bar & Grill from 5:30 p.m. to close Thursday. A grilled shrimp appetizer will be $10. A meal that includes Chilean seabass wrapped in spinach and phyllo dough on top of mango puree, asparagus, salad, choice of potato and dessert will be $35.

At Pasta Pirate, a $25 dinner is planned from 5:30 p.m. to close with appetizer, an entree of shrimp, scallops and clams and dessert.

The Market Street Café will be open 24 hours and plans to serve filet mignon, grilled shrimp, a twice-baked potato and asparagus for $12.99.

For reservations, call 800-634-6505.

ARIZONA CHARLIE’S TO SERVE MARDI GRAS, VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIALS

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., plans to offer Mardi Gras-themed specials today and Wednesday. The Sourdough Café plans to serve a special menu with andouille corn dogs or grilled jerk chicken wings with entree choices of jambalaya or gumbo with red beans and rice. Dessert is bourbon bread pudding or king cake.

The Frisco Market Buffet will feature boiled crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee, dirty rice, black-eyed peas, corn bread and more.

The Sourdough Café plans to serve a Valentine’s Day meal of a 4-ounce slipper lobster tail with a 4-ounce filet with choice of soup or salad, potato, vegetables, rolls and strawberry cheesecake from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The buffet plans a Valentine’s Day menu with 5-ounce rib-eye steak, fried shrimp and more.

Sourdough Café hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $8.99 with an ace I PLAY card and $9.99 without a card (Valentine’s Day specials are $14.99 and $16.66).

Frisco Market Buffet hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is for $7.49 for lunch and $8.99 for dinner for red, green and orange card holders and $8.99 for lunch and $10.79 for dinner for blue card holders. The price without a card is $9.99 for lunch and $11.99 for dinner.

Ron’s Steakhouse plans to serve a Valentine’s Day menu from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday for $59 for card holders and $65.55 without a card. It features an 8-ounce flaming filet mignon with 6-ounce lobster tail, twice baked potato and vegetable medley, with a special Valentine’s dessert.

For reservations, call 702-258-5200. For more information, visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com.

HASH HOUSE A GO GO ANNOUNCES VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIALS

Hash House A Go Go is offering Valentine’s Day specials ranging in price from $6.95 to $29.95 Thursday at all four of its Las Vegas Valley locations.

Appetizers will include roasted tomato basil bisque with crème fraiche, and entrees will include 18-ounce, bone-in Angus beef ribeye and salmon pasta. Desserts will include Snickers bread pudding and cherry chocolate cheesecake.

For locations, visit hashhouseagogo.com/lasvegas.

MIMI’S CAFE TO SERVE VALENTINE’S DAY MENU FOR TWO

Mimi’s Cafe plans to serve a Valentine’s Day menu for two for $29.99 through Sunday from 4 to 11 p.m.

The three-course menu features soup or salad and shareable options of shrimp diablo or warm artichoke fondue, and choice of half of a roasted lemon chicken or grilled salmon pesto or heart-shaped ravioli or beef bourguignon crepes. Dessert is Mimi’s Classic Ensemble Dessert or, for an additional $2.99, Chocolate Molten Cake or cherry chocolate cheesecake.

To find a location near you, visit mimiscafe.com.

TREASURE ISLAND ANNOUNCES VALENTINE’S DAY OPTIONS

The Seafood Shack at Treasure Island, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to serve a special Valentine’s Day menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday for $45 per person. It is set to feature lobster bisque, kumamoto oysters on the half shell, pan-roasted filet mignon and butter-poached prawn and Chef Debbie’s Chocolate Coeur A La Crème.

For reservations, call 702-894-7349.

Phil’s Italian Steakhouse plans to serve a special menu from 5 to 10 p.m. for $75 per person. It is set to feature a choice of oysters on the half shell or prosciutto-wrapped scallops, lobster chowder or Caesar salad, main course choices of half rack of Colorado lamb, pan-seared Mediterranean seabass or chateaubriand for two. Dessert is set to be Chocolate Coeur A La Crème with raspberry compote.

For reservations, call 702-894-7351.

SAM’S TOWN PLANS VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIALS

The Firelight Buffet at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, plans to feature a special Valentine’s Day menu for $12.99 for B Connected members and $17.99 for nonmembers from 4 p.m. to close Thursday that will include a carving station with prime rib and turkey breast, seafood scampi, a chocolate fountain and a glass of champagne.

Billy Bob’s Steak House and Saloon plans to serve a special menu for $25 from 5 p.m. to close. It is set to feature entree choices of steak and seared scallops, blackened ahi filet or chicken chateau. Dessert choices are set to be chocolate mousse torte, red velvet cake or ice cream. The meal includes soup or salad, baked potato or rice and a bread basket.

Willy and Jose’s Cantina plans to serve specials from 5 p.m. to close. Surf and turf will be $22 and feature petite steak topped with picante sauce and shrimp. La Parilliada (mixed grill for two) will be $27.50 and feature shrimp, grilled chicken and steak. For the Sweet(hearts) will be $7 and feature housemade banana bread pudding with pineapple sauce, vanilla ice cream and cinnamon crisps.

Guests must have an active B Connected membership and display their card to receive the promotional price on dining specials.

For reservations, call 702-456-7777.

ARIZONA CHARLIE’S BOULDER PLANS MARDI GRAS, VALENTINE’S DAY AND PRESIDENTS DAY SPECIALS

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, 4575 Boulder Highway, plans to offer Mardi Gras-themed today and Wednesday, with shrimp and ham jambalaya over rice in the Sourdough Café and boiled crawfish, stewed okra, fried catfish, red beans with ham and rice, andouille sausage, Creole chicken gumbo and king cake available at the Wild West Buffet.

The Sourdough Café plans to serve a Valentine’s Day meal of New York strip steak and garlic shrimp Thursday, with vegetable and choice of potato.

The buffet’s Valentine’s Day menu is set to feature beef stroganoff, chicken piccata, pork loin, shrimp scampi, salmon and more.

Sourdough Café hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $7.99 with an ace I PLAY card and $8.88 without a card (Valentine’s Day specials are $12.99 and $14.43).

Wild West Buffet hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is for $6.99 for lunch and $8.99 for champagne brunch for red, green and orange card holders and $8.39 for lunch and $10.79 for brunch for blue card holders. The price without a card is $9.32 for lunch and $11.99 for brunch. BBQ dinner is $9.99 for red, green and orange members, $11.99 for blue and $13.32 without a card.

The Yukon Grille plans to serve a special prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day from 4 to 10 p.m. Entree selections are champagne quail with mushroom risotto, filet mignon stuffed with crabmeat and wrapped in bacon or salmon and shrimp served with spinach and rice pilaf. Each entree comes with soup or salad, vegetable and chocolate fondue with fruit or ice cream for dessert. The cost is $26.99 for card holders and $29.99 without a card. For reservations, call 702-951-5800.

Presidents Day food specials are set to be offered from Friday through Monday in the Sourdough Café. The Presidential Sandwich (barbecue pulled pork) with fries and homemade coleslaw will be $6.99 with a card and $7.77 without a card.

The buffet plans to feature specials Monday of pork country-style ribs, beef brisket, brats, fried chicken and more.

For more information, visit arizonacharliesboulder.com.

ELDORADO, JOKERS WILD CASINOS SERVING FEBRUARY SPECIALS

The Café at the Eldorado Casino, 140 S. Water St., and the Court Café at Jokers Wild Casino, 920 N. Boulder Highway, plan to offer a spaghetti dinner for $2.99 from 11 a.m. to close daily in February. The meal includes soup or salad.

Mariana’s Cantina at the Eldorado Casino is set to offer a Valentine’s Sweetheart Deal for $20 Friday and Saturday, with a jumbo shrimp cocktail appetizer, petite filet mignon, asparagus, rice pilaf and dessert.

For more information about the Eldorado, call 702-564-1811, and for the Jokers Wild, call 702-564-8100.

RESTAURANT WEEK TO KICK OFF MARCH 8 TO BENEFIT THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK

Las Vegas Restaurant Week is scheduled from March 8-15 to benefit Three Square food bank. To take part, diners can visit any participating restaurant during the week and enjoy a multi-course, prix fixe menu specially created for the event and priced between $20.13 to $50.13.

Beginning Feb. 21, visit helpoutdineoutlv.org for an updated list of participating restaurants and menu details.

Diners are encouraged to share their experiences on Twitter by following @threesquarelv and using the hash tag #LVRW2013 and on Facebook by "liking" the Las Vegas Restaurant Week page at on.fb.me/lvrwfb.

GRIMALDI’S ADDS NEW ITEMS TO MENU FOR FEBRUARY

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has added new items to its menu. Through Feb. 28, patrons can enjoy Bruschetta Pizza, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake and Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheesecake. There will also be a discount on a different wine every day.

For locations, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.

MARIE CALLENDER’S PIE TO-GO SALE TO CONTINUE THROUGH FEB. 28

Marie Callender’s is offering whole pies to go for $7.99, plus tin, through Feb. 28. For varieties available or to find a location, visit mariecallenders.com.

DINING DEALS AVAILABLE IN FEBRUARY FOR B CONNECTED MEMBERS

B Connected members can enjoy special dining promotions in February at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.; the Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road; the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive, and Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway.

The Friday seafood dinner buffet will be $19.99 for members ($24.99 for nonmembers) and is set to feature split snow crab, oysters, clams, mussels, orange roughy, salmon, catfish, hush puppies and prime rib.

The prime rib dinner buffet will be $9.99 for members ($14.99 for nonmembers) Saturday through Thursday.

A $7.11 steak and lobster special is available for members ($12.99 for nonmembers) nightly from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Courtyard Cafe at The Orleans and Cafe Siena at the Suncoast.

A steakhouse special is available at the Cortez Room at the Gold Coast, Canal Street at The Orleans, SC Prime at the Suncoast and Billy Bob’s at Sam’s Town. Purchase an entree and add an 8-ounce lobster tail or pound of king crab legs f`or $10 for members ($15 regular price).

An early bird $6.99 fajitas special is available for members with the purchase of a beverage nightly starting at 6 p.m. in Coasta Cantina at The Orleans and the Suncoast and Willy & Jose’s at Sam’s Town.

TRIPLE GEORGE GRILL AND MOB BAR ANNOUNCE SPECIALS

Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St., No. 120, and Mob Bar, 201 N. Third St., are offering specials for the new year, including a two-martini lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, featuring buy one get one free martinis.

Thursday has 50 percent off drinks for women from 7 to 10 p.m., and Fridays feature a resident disc jockey, DJ-Ultra (Duron Patron) from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday is Industry Night with two-for-one drinks from 9 p.m. to close.

For more information, call Triple George Grill at 702-384-2761 or Mob Bar at 702-259-9700.

LES KINCAID PLANS FOOD AND WINE CLASSES THIS MONTH

Les Kincaid, host of the radio wine show "Wines Du Jour," plans to host a Taste of Wines class at Total Wine & More in Boca Park, 730 S. Rampart Blvd., Wednesdays through Feb. 27 (no class this week). Learn about sensory evaluation, types of wines and grapes, ordering wine and food/wine matching. The cost is $179 per person for all five sessions. Students must be 21 or older.

Chocolate & Wine Pairing is planned for today at Total Wine & More in Boca Park. Identify and match subtleties of taste, texture and intensity to draw out the best qualities in wine and chocolate. The cost is $69. Students must be 21 or older.

A Taste of Noodles is planned for Feb. 19 and 26 at Ferguson Bath & Kitchen Gallery, 4175 S. Grand Canyon Drive, No. 109. Explore various types of Asian noodle dishes and create meals using Italian pastas. The cost is $98 for two sessions.

Class times are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Payments can be cash, check or credit card. To register for any class, visit continuingeducation.unlv.edu or call 702-895-3394 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, email michelle. baker@unlv.edu or call 702-895-3254.

ROY’S WINE CLUB TO MEET

Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion Cuisine, 620 E. Flamingo Road, plans to host a waina hui (wine club) tasting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Each tasting features a sampling of Roy’s signature appetizers. Members receive a wine glass, an invitation to all wine club events, an invitation to Roy’s select seasonal events, a 10 percent reduction on bottled wine purchased at Roy’s and reduced pricing for select Roy’s wine dinners.

The cost to attend a tasting is $20 for wine club members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 702-691-2053.

KABUKI SUSHI 101 TO CONTINUE FEB. 19 AT TIVOLI VILLAGE

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 190, plans to continue Kabuki Sushi 101 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and March 19.

The class is set to be hosted by Yuji Matsumoto, California Sushi Academy founder and Kabuki’s master sake sommelier. Attendees will have a chance to make four of Kabuki’s most popular sushi rolls. Besides a hands-on tutorial from Matsumoto, the class will include sake pairing and a Sushi Swag Bag full of items needed to make sushi at home.

The cost is $60 per person or $100 per couple. To sign up, visit kabukisushi101.eventbrite.com. Attendees must be 21 or older. Class space is limited.

THE ARTISAN TO HOST WINE & DINE WEDNESDAYS

The Artisan Hotel Boutique, 1501 W. Sahara Ave., plans to host Wine & Dine Wednesdays from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. Enjoy wine tasting, small appetizer plates and live jazz.

For more information, call 702-214-4000.