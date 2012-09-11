A La Carte for Sept. 11-17

PALMS TO WELCOME PAN-ASIAN RESTAURANT XISHI

The Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, has announced the addition of XISHI, a pan-Asian restaurant.

The restaurant will offer traditional and contemporary Asian dishes in a modern space with a feminine twist. The eatery is expected to open in December in the space currently occupied by Little Buddha.

For more information, visit palms.com.

MARBELLA TAPAS, BAR AND LOUNGE ANNOUNCES NEW HAPPY HOUR MENU

Marbella Tapas, Bar and Lounge, 4561 W. Flamingo Road, has unveiled a new happy hour menu and live entertainment.

The happy hour menu features $3, $4 and $5 drink specials, as well as $3 domestic beer, $4 imported beer and signature sangria and $5 select premium and martinis. Food specials for $5 or less each, such as mini taquitos stuffed with carne asada for $3, hummus with pita chips for $4, beef tacos for $5 and empanadas with Spanish chorizo and peppers for $5.

Happy hour is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Late-night happy hour specials are offered midnight to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday.

For more information, call 405-0003 or visit marbellalv.com.

MI CASA GRILL CANTINA TO HOST MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PARTIES

Mi Casa Grill Cantina at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, plans to host Monday Night Football parties Monday and Sept. 24.

Giveaways and prizes are planned, along with food and drink specials, including $2 tacos and quesadillas and $2 Jagermeister shots, $3 SKYY Vodka cocktails and $12 Corona and Corona Light buckets.

For more information, call 914-8650 or visit silvertoncasino.com.

DISH LAS VEGAS TO BENEFIT THREE SQUARE SEPT. 20 AT THE PALMS

DISH Las Vegas is planned from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Palms Pool and Bungalows, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, to benefit Three Square food bank.

Sample cuisine from a variety of Las Vegas restaurants, enjoy cocktails and a concert by Zowie Bowie. Guests must be 21 or older.

Restaurants set to participate include Bagatelle Las Vegas, NOVE Italiano, Top of the World Restaurant, LAVO Italian Restaurant & Nightclub and Bar+Bistro @ The Arts Factory.

Tickets are $100 per person in advance and $150 at the door. For advance tickets, visit threesquare.org or call 644-3663.

LES KINCAID PLANS CLASSES IN SEPTEMBER

Les Kincaid, host of the radio wine show "Wines Du Jour," plans to host a Taste of Wines class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 17 at Total Wine & More, 501 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

Learn about sensory evaluation, types of wines and grapes, ordering wine and food/wine matching. Students must be 21 or older. The cost is $225 per person for all six sessions.

The Spice Up Your Kitchen class is planned from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Ferguson Bath & Kitchen Gallery, 4175 S. Grand Canyon Drive, No. 109.

Learn quick and easy ways to improve your kitchen. Recipes and wine tasting are also planned. The cost is $39 per person.

A class on vegetarian entrees is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Ferguson. The cost is $39 per person.

Payments can be cash, check or credit card. To register, visit edoutreach. unlv.edu/continuingeducation. For more information, email michelle.baker@unlv.edu or call 895-3254.

LETICIA’S MEXICAN COCINA PLANS FIESTA AND CARNIVAL

Leticia’s Mexican Cocina, 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane, No. 1, plans to host a fiesta and carnival with free admission Thursday through Sunday. A live disc jockey, mariachis and folkloric dancers and arts and crafts are planned from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The carnival ends at 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 445-7722 or visit leticiascocina.com.

SPIEDINI TO HOST BENEFIT FOR CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Spiedini Ristorante at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host a fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, featuring wine, artisan cheese and an assortment of culinary delights.

A raffle of a 2012 Jaquar XF is planned for 8 p.m.

The cost is $50 in advance and $75 at the door for guests 21 or older. For tickets, visit catholiccharities.com. For more information, call 385-2234.

RAMPART BUFFET OFFERS SPECIAL MENU FOR JEWISH NEW YEAR

The Rampart Buffet inside the Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., is serving a specialty menu for Jewish New Year.

A special Rosh Hashanah dinner is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday. The buffet will feature New Year’s challah with honey butter, noodle kugel, potato latkes, braised beef brisket, cheese blintzes, gefilte fish and more. Freshly baked pastries, including Hamantashen cookies, will be available for dessert.

The cost is $18.99. For more information, call 507-5900.

FLEMING’S OFFERS $99 MEAL FOR TWO

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 8721 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering a Memorable Meal for Two, featuring three courses through Sept. 30.

The entree will be filet mignon, herb-baked shrimp and braised short rib with shrimp bisque and a dessert of frozen almond souffle.

The cost is $99 for two and $49.50 for one. A flight of three wines may be purchased separately for $25.

For reservations, call 838-4774.

FLEMING’S TO HOST WINE EVENTS THROUGHOUT SEPTEMBER

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 8721 W. Charleston Blvd., is hosting events in September highlighting the new wine collection.

The series of wine events and food offerings will feature the New Fleming’s 100, 100 wines by the glass. Bottle Wars wine tastings will highlight rival wines from the list in a series of four tasting events set for Friday and Sept. 21 and 28. Guests will taste premium wines from rival regions and wineries around the world. Eight to 10 well-matched wines will be offered for $25.

The Battle of the Hemispheres is planned for Friday, followed by Old World vs. New World Sept. 21 and Glass Warfare Sept. 28.

A Last Call event offers guests the opportunity to save 25 percent on select bottles in the main dining room. Quantities will be limited to the stock on hand.

For more information, call 838-4774 or visit flemingssteakhouse.com.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS TO HOST DINE TO DONATE EVENT FOR HELP

Buffalo Wild Wings, 7430 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120, plans to host a Dine to Donate event to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Buffalo Wild Wings plans to donate 10 percent of the proceeds from sales during that time when diners bring in a Dine to Donate ticket, available at helpsonv.org.

EL SEGUNDO SOL PLANS SEPTEMBER EVENTS

El Segundo Sol at the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to host a celebration of Mexican Independence Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Food and drink specials, including beer for $3 to $4.25, sangria for $4, margaritas for $5 and tequila shots for $3, are planned, as well as music from live band Volume 2 and disc jockey DJ Kique.

A cooking class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 with executive chef Terry Lynch. The menu is set to feature guacamole with chipotle and shrimp, Dos Tacos! grilled beef with chipotle marinade and roasted pork belly with pineapple and chile. Dessert is bunuellos with ripe peaches and cream. Beverages will be prickly pear margarita and the Sexy Mexy cocktail.

The cost is $25. For reservations, call 258-1211.

CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AT HUSSONG’S CANTINA IN SEPTEMBER

Hussong’s Cantina in Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to host a celebration of Mexican Independence Day Saturday and Sunday.

Food specials will include Caesar crispy chicken tacos for $16, and drink specials will include half-price pitchers and drafts of Pacifico, Victoria, Negra Modelo and Modelo Especial, along with $5 Hornitos shots and $15 buckets of Coronas.

The Rock n’ Roll Mariachi band is scheduled to provide live entertainment.

For more information, call 632-6450 or visit hussongslasvegas.com.

RUMOR PLANS YAPPY HOUR FOR SEPT. 20

Rumor Boutique Hotel, 455 E. Harmon Ave., plans to host a Yappy Hour happy hour event for dog owners and their pets from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20.

The event is held the third Thursday of the month and features cocktail specials, Yapatizers, specials, giveaways and doggie treats. A disc jockey provides music, and dogs can run in the courtyard.

All dog sizes and breeds are welcome. For more information, call 369-5400 or visit rumorvegas.com.

RUMOR TO HOST SIN CITY BEER FESTIVAL

The Sin City Beer Festival is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Rumor Boutique Hotel, 455 E. Harmon Ave.

Sample full pints of beers from around the world, along with a tasting menu from Addiction Restaurant at an additional cost.

Tickets are $85 and include a souvenir pint glass and all you can drink. A VIP cabana, including one bottle of Patron and 10 passes to the event, is $500.

For tickets, visit sincitybeerfestival.com.

ROY’S WINE CLUB TO MEET

Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion Cuisine, 620 E. Flamingo Road, plans to host a waina hui (wine club) tasting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

Each tasting features a sampling of Roy’s signature appetizers. Members receive a wine glass, an invitation to all wine club events, an invitation to Roy’s select seasonal events, a 10 percent reduction on bottled wine purchased at Roy’s and reduced pricing for select Roy’s wine dinners.

The cost to attend a tasting is $20 for wine club members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 691-2053.

SAHARA WEST LIBRARY TO HOST COOKING WITH CHEF Q: ITALIAN CUISINE CLASSES

The Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., plans to host Cooking with Chef Q: Italian Cuisine from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 30 in the multipurpose room.

Linda Quattrocchi, executive chef and sommelier at Chef Q Foods, is scheduled to present a cooking demonstration, including traditional and gluten-free Italian options.

The events are free. For more information, call 507-3631.

LAS VEGAS WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL COMING TO RED ROCK RESORT

The Las Vegas Wine and Food Festival is planned for Sept. 22 at Red Rock Resort pool, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Expect local restaurants, celebrity chefs and 100 to 150 wineries from all over the world. The event will be hosted by Barcelona Enterprises. The proceeds will go to the James Beard Foundation.

Admission is $100 for VIP, with admission from 8 p.m. to midnight, and $75 for general admission from 9 p.m. to midnight.

For tickets, visit vegaswineandfood.com.

PROVIDENCE TO HOST ICE CREAM SUNDAY EVENT SEPT. 30

The Providence master-planned community plans to host Sunny 106.5’s 10th annual Ice Cream Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Promenade park, 7195 Egan Crest Way.

The event will feature frozen treats from Meadow Gold, bounce houses, games, face painting, balloon animals and an ice cream-eating contest.

Attendees are asked to bring new or gently used books for Spread the Word Nevada.

For more information, visit ksne.com.

RÍ RÁ TO HOST BENEFIT FOR HELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA

Rí Rá at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to host a fundraiser for HELP of Southern Nevada Sept. 24-30.

Order off the pub’s HELP menu during lunch or dinner and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the local nonprofit group’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center.

For more information, call 632-7771 or visit rira.com.

For more information about HELP, visit helpsonv.org.

EAT PIE AND HELP THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK IN SEPTEMBER

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at The Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is hosting the Pie It Forward fundraiser during September to benefit Three Square food bank.

Order a slice of peach blackberry pie, and $1 will be donated to Three Square.

JOE’S SEAFOOD RAISES FUNDS FOR PEDIATRIC BRAIN TUMOR FOUNDATION

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at The Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, recently hosted a dinner that raised more than $11,800 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

For more information about the nonprofit foundation, visit lvrideforkids.org.

PASTA SHOP DONATING TO CANDLELIGHTERS IN SEPTEMBER

The Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, plans to donate a portion of its profits to the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada in September.

Diners are asked to mention that they are there for the Candlelighters fundraiser. For reservations, call 451-1893. For more information about Candlelighters, visit candlelightersnv.org.

ELDORADO, JOKERS WILD ANNOUNCE CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAYS SPECIALS

The Eldorado Casino and Jokers Wild Casino plan to host Customers Appreciation Days specials through September.

At the Eldorado, 140 S. Water St., and Jokers Wild, 920 N. Boulder Highway, an early-bird breakfast special will be 99 cents from 6 to 7 a.m. at The Café and The Court Café, which are also offering a spaghetti dinner for $2.99 from 11 a.m. to close. It includes soup or salad.

Mariana’s Cantina at the Eldorado is offering all-you-can-eat enchiladas for $9.99, including a house margarita or Coronita.

Each Saturday and Sunday, The Snack Bar at both casinos is offering football food specials, including $1 hot dogs, $1.50 burgers and $2 tortilla chips and nacho cheese.