About 100 people join NAACP protest outside Las Vegas City Hall

About 100 people stood outside Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday morning, with NAACP demonstrators calling out what they said was the “reckless behavior” of council members.

The NAACP organized a protest in front of Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, to address recent comments from three City Council members. (Christopher Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 100 people stood outside Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday morning as a City Council meeting took place inside, with NAACP demonstrators calling out what they said was the “reckless behavior” of council members.

The Las Vegas chapter of the NAACP organized the protest for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 30 minutes before the start of the meeting, to address recent comments from three City Council members.

It was organized in order to “address the reckless behavior” of Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and Councilman Stavros Anthony, who both expressed support for a “Blue Lives Matter” protest that since has been canceled, according to the website.

“The reckless comments and behavior” of Councilwoman Michele Fiore also were a target of the protest, the website said. The NAACP had called for Fiore to step down from her role as mayor pro tem, which she did Tuesday after coming under fire for “racially charged” remarks she is said to have made at the Clark County Republican Party convention on June 6.

While a recording of Fiore’s remarks at the county GOP convention has yet to surface, Councilman Cedric Crear described in a letter to Mayor Carolyn Goodman last week what witnesses have reported Fiore said in opposition to affirmative action: “I am a white woman, and I should not lose my job because of their black asses.”

NAACP Las Vegas president Roxann McCoy said that although Fiore gave up her title, and the “Blue Lives Matter” protest was canceled, she still wanted to publicly call into question the council members’ decisions. She said the “Blue Lives Matter” protest, which had been organized by conservative radio host and former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root to support police officers, was particularly divisive and drew attention away from anti-racism movements.

“Right now, this is about black lives,” McCoy said. “I think they were purposefully pitting blue lives against black lives.”

In a letter sent to the City Council before the “Blue Lives Matter” rally was set to be held on June 13, McCoy said that Fiore, Seaman and Anthony “do not care to understand Black citizens of Las Vegas and the injustices we constantly endure.”

“The NAACP’s ask at this time is for City Council members to remove themselves as hosts of this demonstration and work with us on behalf of the community instead of inciting violence and further putting our community members’ lives in danger,” the letter read.

On June 8, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that it was not part of the rally and that the department “did not authorize permission to the organizers to use the LVMPD badge.”

Tracy Donnell, 50, attended the demonstration Wednesday wearing an N-95 face mask and a hat with the phrase “#BankBlack.” She said she heard about the protest on the radio, and she thought Fiore’s alleged comments don’t have a place in local politics.

“Vote their asses out,” Donnell said, adding that she also attended the protest in hopes that her grandchildren could “come up in a better world.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_nebwerg on Twitter.