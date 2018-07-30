Adult Superstore in downtown Las Vegas closes after 45 years

After 45 years in business, the Adult Superstore on Main Street has shut its doors for good.

The shop at 601 S. Main St. opened in 1973 as the adult store’s first location, but four other locations are still open in Las Vegas and Pahrump. The chain won the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Las Vegas award in 2017 and 2016.

The lights are still on, for now, but a glance inside the shop’s front doors shows bare walls and a note to its customers.

“We can’t fully express our sorrow,” the note reads, and directs customers to the store’s nearest location at 1147 S. Las Vegas Blvd. The Main Street location closed its doors on July 26.

Management at the Adult Superstore could not be reached for comment early Monday morning.

