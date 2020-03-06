Alpine hit by burglars 3 times, residents still wait to retrieve belongings
The downtown apartment building, focus of a criminal investigation following a deadly fire, was burglarized three separate days last week, a lawyer disclosed Thursday.
Steven Jaffe, representing Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, and managing owner Adolfo Orozco, said the break-ins at the Alpine Motel Apartments occurred on Feb. 27, 28 and 29, and Las Vegas police arrested four people. Two suspects were taken into custody on Friday and two more on Saturday, Jaffe said police told him.
Jaffe spoke during a civil hearing to determine how and when former residents can get access to their personal belongings left behind when they fled the smoke-filled building the night of Dec. 21.
Police did not immediately return a request for comment.
Police opened a criminal investigation into possible negligence following the fire, which killed six people, left 13 injured and displaced dozens. Orozco was not in court.
Last week, burglars got into the closed, fire-damaged Alpine, which is laden with dangerous asbestos, on at least one occasion by ripping away plywood sheets covering a first-floor window on the north side of the building, Jaffe told District Judge Rob Bare.
Jaffe said SWAT officers in protective hazard gear were sent to the Alpine on Friday to search for suspects. He said he did not know whether those arrested were former residents or people looking to capitalize on the misfortune of the residents.
Both Bare and longtime lawyer Robert Eglet, who represents 41 former residents, voiced concerns about the break-ins and how it could impact civil litigation and any evidence in the building.
Bare said he was more motivated now to get a comprehensive order out “soon” that would clearly set procedures to preserve evidence and clean up asbestos at the property so that the former employees can get back their personal items as quickly as possible.
