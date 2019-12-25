Alpine Motel fire victim died saving others, family says

Henry Pinc, who died Saturday in the Alpine Motel fire, was found on the sidewalk overcome by smoke as he was trying to help others escape, his ex-wife said.

A Las Vegas Fire & Rescue vehicle arrives in the street outside of the Alpine Apartment Motel on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Lawrence Pinc was found on the sidewalk outside the Alpine Motel, apparently overcome by smoke while trying to help other residents escape Saturday’s blaze, his ex-wife said Wednesday.

“It breaks my heart,” said Brenda Pinc on the phone from South St. Paul, Minnesota. “He was helping other people.”

Henry Pinc, 70, had been living at the Alpine for about eight years after moving from Minnesota for the warm weather and because he liked to play poker.

Brenda Pinc, who was married to Henry for about a decade in the 1980s, said he knew the Alpine was not a safe place to live.

“He talked about inviting me out but said you can’t stay here,” she said. “It was a rough building and he knew that.”

Pinc had apparently fallen on hard times after running an air freight business and driving taxis in Minnesota. He did not own a car in Las Vegas and biked to a job building cabinets, Brenda Pinc said.

“He was always a hard worker,” she said. “We had nice cars and took the kids camping.”

Brenda said Henry’s daughter, Eva, lives in Minnesota but she didn’t have her contact information. When she talked to Eva this week, Eva told her she was having Henry cremated and wants to spread his ashes in one of the Minnesota lakes he took her to when she was young.

“Eva felt bad that she hadn’t talked to him in a few weeks,” Brenda Pinc said.

Brenda Pinc remembered Henry as a free spirit.

“He always marched to the beat of his own drummer,” she said.

