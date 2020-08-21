Arch makes progress over Las Vegas Boulevard — PHOTOS
Construction of an 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard is well underway.
Construction of an 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard kicked off in March, with a scheduled September completion date.
The $6.5 million sign will serve as a welcome sign to visitors to downtown Las Vegas.
The illuminated blue arch will cross over Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues and will feature an emblem with “Las Vegas” script hanging over the boulevard.