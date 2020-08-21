Arch makes progress over Las Vegas Boulevard — PHOTOS

Construction of an 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard is well underway.

Construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch with all four columns now attached over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The street is in transition as construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pedestrian is reflected in a window as he walks towards the construction of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch with all fours columns now attached over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over the in-transition Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pedestrian walk at The Strat as construction continues nearby of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch with all four columns now attached over Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The street is in transition as construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pedestrians walk towards the construction of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The street is in transition as construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The street is in transition as construction continues of the 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard by The Strat on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction of an 80-foot-tall gateway arch over Las Vegas Boulevard kicked off in March, with a scheduled September completion date.

The $6.5 million sign will serve as a welcome sign to visitors to downtown Las Vegas.

The illuminated blue arch will cross over Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues and will feature an emblem with “Las Vegas” script hanging over the boulevard.