Area Briefing

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT TO PAINT OVER GRAFFITI AT PARK SATURDAY

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas members are seeking volunteers to assist in cleanup efforts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Molasky Park, 1065 E. Twain Ave.

Volunteers will help paint over graffiti in the park.

For more information, call 784-5050 or visit calv.org.

5K RUN AND FUN WALK TO BENEFIT ADAM’S PLACE

The fifth annual Step Out for Safety, Step Up for Health 5K run and one-mile walk is set for Saturday in the parking lot at University Medical Center, 1800 W. Charleston Blvd.

All funds will benefit Adam’s Place, a nonprofit grief center for children, teens and families.

Registration is planned from 7-7:45 a.m., the run is set to start at 8 a.m. and the walk is slated to begin at 8:15 a.m.

The cost is $10 for individuals and $20 for families.

First-, second- and third-place prizes are planned for the run.

Free goodie bags and T-shirts are set to be distributed to the first 200 walkers and runners.

The event will include a disc jockey, health screenings and prize drawings.

For more information, call 339-0848 or visit adamsplaceforgrief lasvegas.org.

RESIDENTS CAN USE SMART PHONE APP, PHONE NUMBERS TO REPORT GRAFFITI

Clark County officials remind residents during Graffiti Awareness Month, observed in April, to report incidents of graffiti around the valley.

Residents could report taggers by calling 311. For incidents in District D, residents also can use the MyDistrictD app, developed by App-Order.com and County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly. Two-thousand District D residents have the app, which allows them to send a picture of the graffiti to Weekly’s office, with notes about whether the markings were profane or urgent in some other way, along with the GPS coordinates of the incident. A work order is then created, and the graffiti is quickly covered up, county officials said. Residents who live outside District D can call the graffiti hot line at 455-4509.

Thanks to residents’ reports, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department makes an average of 750 graffiti-related arrests each year, officials said.

Graffiti costs Southern Nevada an annual $30 million, according to county officials.

APPLICANTS SOUGHT TO FIGHT WILDFIRES

The Eastern Nevada Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs is accepting applications until April 20 for on-call wildland firefighters for the upcoming fire season.

Firefighting hand crews consist of 20 men and women who travel to fires throughout the United States for up to 21 days at a time. They work long hours in remote locations building fire lines to halt the spread of wildfires and conduct cleanups to control wildfires.

Firefighters must be age 18 before June 1 of the current fire season and a U.S. citizen and must pass a drug screening and physical fitness test. The test consists of a three-mile hike on flat ground in 45 minutes or less while carrying a 45-pound pack.

The agency also is accepting applications for camp crew workers for the upcoming fire season.

For more information or to download an application, visit blm.gov/dw5c or contact Spencer Gregory at 775-753-0308.

CAR SHOW PLANNED TO SUPPORT INJURED POLICE OFFICERS FUND

An Injured Police Officers Fund car show is set for Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive.

The seventh annual event, dubbed the Classic Car Show and Motorcycle Ride, is open to all years, makes and models of classic vehicles.

An 8 a.m. motorcycle ride is set to kick off the event, with participants departing from Red Rock Harley-Davidson, 2260 S. Rainbow Blvd., and traveling throughout the city, ending at Bass Pro Shops.

The car show is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic, vintage and custom vehicles will be on display while attendees enjoy a day of family fun and show support for local law enforcement. Awards, trophies, vendors and concessions are planned.

The event benefits police officers and their families throughout Nevada who were injured or killed in the line of duty.

For more information, call 380-2840 or visit injuredpoliceofficers.com.

DRIVING SAFETY CLASS PLANNED SATURDAY AT NORTHWEST CAR DEALERSHIP

An AARP driving safety class is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Findlay Honda, 7494 W. Azure Drive.

The cost is $12 for AARP members and $14 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, call 372-0400.

HENDERSON POLICE PATROLS TO ENFORCE MOTORCYCLE SAFETY, CELLPHONE LAW

The Henderson Police Department’s Traffic Unit announced March 29 that it will be collaborating with other area law enforcement to target motorcycle safety and distracted drivers.

The department planned two weeks of saturation patrols looking for motorcyclists disobeying the rules of the roadways and failing to wear helmets that meet federal safety standards. Officers also were set to look for automobile drivers distracted by cellphones.

In February, Henderson police issued 245 citations to drivers for violation of the recently enacted law banning the handheld use of cellphones while driving.

MUNICIPAL COURT CHANGES HOURS

New hours went into effect April 2 for the Las Vegas Municipal Court at the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave. The court is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, call 382-6878 or visit lasvegasnevada.gov/municipalcourt.

EASTER GOODIES AND DECORATIONS CAN BE HARMFUL TO PETS

Pet owners are asked to be mindful of Easter foods and decor that can pose threats to animals.

Dr. Debbie White at the Lone Mountain Animal Hospital, 6688 W. Cheyenne Ave., offered several tips:

n Easter lilies are highly toxic to cats and can cause kidney failure.

n Chocolate is toxic for dogs when ingested in large quantities and contains xylitol, which can cause a fatal drop in blood pressure. Also posing a risk are candy wrappers, sticks and plastic eggs.

n Human holiday food can cause pets to become ill, including gastrointestinal sickness, pancreatitis and intestinal blockage or injury from eating bones.

n Easter basket grass can cause intestinal obstruction in cats and may lead to emergency surgery.

n Chicks and rabbits should not be taken on as pets unless their owners are committed to giving them permanent homes and caring for them responsibly.

For more information, visit lmah.net or call 645-2758.