A parade of vehicles kicked off the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

Art cars make their way down Las Vegas Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road as part of the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out the Torch art car during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Schwangline Stapler art car during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees record the The Mantis art car during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An art car passes by during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees weave through the crowd along the Cosmic Space Worm during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive at the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance by an art car during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk by an art car during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Spiruvious art installation during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out an art car during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A parade of vehicles kicked off the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas Saturday evening.

These were not your father’s Oldsmobiles, either. Among them a stapler, a rhino, a swan, and a high-tech vehicle dubbed Mr. Fusion.

The cars traveled from downtown’s Llama Lot to part of the Las Vegas Strip and then back again to the festival, which showcased art displays, DJ music, food trucks and more.