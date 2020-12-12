Artists, downtown community memorialize Tony Hsieh
Since his death on Nov. 27, downtowners and Las Vegas artists and community members have honored the former Zappos CEO and founder of DTP with public memorials.
Tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh aspired to transform the downtown Las Vegas area into a connected community that fostered art and creativity.
Since his death on Nov. 27, downtowners and Las Vegas artists and community members have honored the former Zappos CEO and founder of DTP with public memorials.
At Fergusons Downtown, visitors are invited to scribble a message for Hsieh on a sticky note and affix it to a community board near the Big Rig Jig art piece.
Next to the Fergusons, Las Vegas artists have filled a window display below a shadow art installation with hand-made artworks that express thanks for Hsieh.
Marquees for Corduroy, Backstage Bar & Billiards and the Llama Lot spell out remembrances of the downtown visionary.
Graffiti artist Black57 created a mural in the Downtown Alley near Fremont and 6th Streets depicting the 46-year-old Hsieh.
“I saw downtown and the Arts District pre-DTP and post-DTP. I’ve been an artist in Las Vegas a long time and I saw it go through a lot of changes,” says the artist. “When I heard he passed, I wanted to pay respect because I saw the opportunities he gave downtown and especially the art scene.”
He credits Hsieh with attracting businesses that would commission local artists to create murals for them.
“I wouldn’t have had half the opportunities I did without him,” Black57 says.
His mural includes a quote of Hsieh’s that says “Stop chasing the money and start chasing the passion.”
“I wanted a quote that would resonate with everyone. That one summed it up perfectly.”
Related
Tony Hsieh’s memorial set on his ‘LifeDay’
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.