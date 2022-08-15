93°F
Arts District to offer free parking for weekday lunch patrons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2022 - 12:40 pm
 
Tacotarian's doors are open for business in the Arts District in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 5 ...
Tacotarian's doors are open for business in the Arts District in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arts District visitors can now park for free during weekday lunch hours.

The city of Las Vegas relaunched its “Lunch Spot Parking” pilot program on Monday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, metered parking will be free in the district’s area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to Commerce Street, and Third Street to Oakey Boulevard, city officials wrote in a news release.

The release said that the program is being operated on a trial basis, and that officials would later evaluate its success.

The program initially ran from October to Dec. 31 in the downtown area, including “Restaurant Row @ Carson Avenue.”

Officials said at the time that it was launched to assist businesses recovering from pandemic-related financial strains.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

