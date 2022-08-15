Arts District to offer free parking for weekday lunch patrons

Arts District visitors can now park for free during weekday lunch hours as the city of Las Vegas is relaunching its “Lunch Spot Parking” pilot program.

The city of Las Vegas relaunched its “Lunch Spot Parking” pilot program on Monday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, metered parking will be free in the district’s area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to Commerce Street, and Third Street to Oakey Boulevard, city officials wrote in a news release.

The release said that the program is being operated on a trial basis, and that officials would later evaluate its success.

The program initially ran from October to Dec. 31 in the downtown area, including “Restaurant Row @ Carson Avenue.”

Officials said at the time that it was launched to assist businesses recovering from pandemic-related financial strains.

