Asian culture celebrated in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Organizers of an Asian culture celebration touted the state of Nevada’s designation of May 18 as Asian Culture Day during an event Wednesday at Fremont Street Experience.
Officials with the Asian Culture Day Celebration also unveiled more details about the celebration, which continues through Saturday.
The celebration’s mission is “to educate and entertain Asian and non-Asian peoples alike through immersion into the rich histories, cultural heritage and traditions of all participating nations representing the practical and artistic achievements that have enriched not only each nation’s individual culture but the entire world,” a description on the event’s website read in part.
Proceeds raised from the celebration, which includes a two-day convention and expo at the Rio, will support local charities and community organizations.
Festivities begin at Thursday at the Fremont Street Experience with the first official Asian Culture Day countdown and inaugural proclamation. The event is free.
The Asian Culture Day C.A.N. Expo and Convention begins Friday, and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rio, and continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. General admission to the expo and convention is $25, with children 12 and under admitted free.The expo includeslive cultural performances, speakers, food, celebrity appearances and a business and economic summit.
For more information, visit www.asiancultureday.com.