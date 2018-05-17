Asian culture celebrated in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Organizers of an Asian culture celebration touted the state of Nevada’s designation of May 18 as Asian Culture Day during an event Wednesday at Fremont Street Experience.

Xiaobo LaPresta of the Pittsburgh Xiaobo Chinese Drum Group, performs during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People photograph performers during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ru Zhang , left, performs during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People watch a performance during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lina Zhou performs during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Xiaobo LaPresta of the Pittsburgh Xiaobo Chinese Drum Group, performs during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Performers are photographed during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Andrea Yeisley, Queen Elite International 2018, during the Asian Culture Day Celebration at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Organizers of an Asian culture celebration touted the state of Nevada’s designation of May 18 as Asian Culture Day during an event Wednesday at Fremont Street Experience.

Officials with the Asian Culture Day Celebration also unveiled more details about the celebration, which continues through Saturday.

The celebration’s mission is “to educate and entertain Asian and non-Asian peoples alike through immersion into the rich histories, cultural heritage and traditions of all participating nations representing the practical and artistic achievements that have enriched not only each nation’s individual culture but the entire world,” a description on the event’s website read in part.

Proceeds raised from the celebration, which includes a two-day convention and expo at the Rio, will support local charities and community organizations.

Festivities begin at Thursday at the Fremont Street Experience with the first official Asian Culture Day countdown and inaugural proclamation. The event is free.

The Asian Culture Day C.A.N. Expo and Convention begins Friday, and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rio, and continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. General admission to the expo and convention is $25, with children 12 and under admitted free.The expo includeslive cultural performances, speakers, food, celebrity appearances and a business and economic summit.

For more information, visit www.asiancultureday.com.