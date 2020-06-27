‘Black People Matter Rally’ takes place near downtown Las Vegas

The “We deserve to live; Black People Matter Rally” began with a press conference at 5 p.m. in front of the Sawyer Building, 555 E Washington Ave.

A protest against “white supremacy and police terrorism” was scheduled at the Sawyer Building near downtown Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A protest against “white supremacy and police terrorism” is expected to begin Friday evening in front of the Sawyer Building near downtown Las Vegas.

“We deserve to live; Black People Matter Rally” is scheduled to begin with a press conference at 5 p.m. in front of the state building located at 555 E Washington Ave., according to event organizers on Facebook.

”We must continue to rally for change and justice across the Country and in the state of Nevada,” the Facebook event read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

