Body found on bench in front of Las Vegas courthouse
A body was found on a bench in front of the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.
Police stretched crime scene tape around a bench in front of the courthouse at 200 Lewis Ave., where the body was discovered.
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Mark Vobis said the person was a transient and that the death appeared to be from natural causes. The individual had complained to an acquaintance of chest pains the prior night, he said.
The incident unfolded at a busy time at the Justice Center as court attendees and attorneys streamed into the building.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.