Body found on bench in front of Las Vegas courthouse

A body was found on a bench in front of the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

The body of a person believed to be transient was found on a bench outside the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police stretched crime scene tape around a bench in front of the courthouse at 200 Lewis Ave., where the body was discovered.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Mark Vobis said the person was a transient and that the death appeared to be from natural causes. The individual had complained to an acquaintance of chest pains the prior night, he said.

The incident unfolded at a busy time at the Justice Center as court attendees and attorneys streamed into the building.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

