Car crash hurts pedestrian, kills dog near downtown Las Vegas

A two-vehicle crash near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon left a pedestrian in critical condition, police said. The man’s dog died at the scene, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called at about 1:15 p.m. to the scene of the crash at Bruce Street and Charleston Boulevard, near Fremont Street, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers. Two cars collided in the intersection, and as a result a white sedan struck a pedestrian and his dog in the northwest corner of the intersection.

The man was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, Meyers said.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

