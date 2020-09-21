Car slams into Fremont Street bollard in downtown Las Vegas

A car slammed into pedestrian barriers at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a white sedan slammed into a bollard at the east end of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown, on Monday Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A white sedan is about to be removed after slamming into a bollard at the east end of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. It appeared that there were no major injuries. (Glenn Puit, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist suspected of driving while impaired slammed their car into pedestrian barriers at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas police were at the scene of the crash that happened at 4:44 a.m. A white sedan was observed smashed into a pedestrian barrier at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Lt. David Gordon said a man was driving a 2016 Buick west on Fremont when they “failed to stop at the red traffic signal at Las Vegas Boulevard.”

“The driver and his vehicle continued westbound, crashed through one of the bollard barriers and drove about 25 feet into Fremont Street Experience before colliding into cement barriers which disabled his vehicle,” Gordon said.

No one was injured. Gordon said the driver was suspected of impairment but it was not immediately clear if the motorist was taken into custody at the scene.

