Celebrate a birthday, Vegas Bowl and sing carols in downtown Las Vegas

Immersive theater for the holidays

A new production called “Krampus” by Majestic Repertory theater premieres Thursday. The immersive experience, which takes place at a secret location only revealed after you purchase tickets, was written by Majestic’s Troy Heard and is based on a family Christmas party. There are two performances nightly Thursdays through Sunday from now until Dec. 23. Tickets are $35 and available through majesticrepertory.com.

First Friday

The theme for December’s First Friday celebration is “Act,” asking visitors, “How do we act with each other?” Street artist and Las Vegas resident Mowgli will be the featured artist, music will be provided by Kiara Brown, Jazzy & Friends, Anthony Ball and Venture Band. The Salvation Army will provide holiday caroling and sing-alongs. The festival’s main stage will be located at the south end of Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists and vendors placed on First Street, extending to Hoover Avenue.

Sugar plum fairies abound at NBT

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker premieres Saturday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The show runs through Christmas Eve, with tickets available through thesmithcenter.com.

Container Park celebrates birthday

Downtown Container Park celebrates its fifth anniversary on Saturday. The daylong celebration starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to run well into the night. Organizers are promising music, live art and other entertainment and activities. 707 Fremont Street, downtowncontainerpark.com

Vegas Bowl kicks off with entertainment

Chet Buchanan will host a welcome reception for the teams competing in the Vegas Bowl on Dec. 12 at the Fremont Street Experience. The players from the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Arizona State Sun Devils will walk a red carpet and their cheerleaders will perform onstage as part of the event’s live entertainment. The receptions kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. vegasexperience.com

