Downtown

Celebrate a new eatery, rock with Melissa in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2018 - 8:04 pm
 

Etheridge to take Third Street Stage

Melissa Etheridge will perform Friday night as part of the Downtown Rocks free summer concert series. The singer-songwriter is set to take the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience around 9 p.m. She’s scheduled for a set of about 90 minutes. vegasexperience.com

Book club to dive into sci-fi novel

Have you been keeping up on your summer reading? If you’ve made it through Ursula K. Le Guin’s sci-fi novel, “The Left Hand of Darkness,” or at least a significant portion of it, you’re invited to discuss it Friday night at the final installment of Summer Book Clubs on Ice at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. The discussion, complete with light snacks and refreshments, runs from 6-7 p.m. thewritersblock.org

Events center hosts DJ bash on Saturday

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host the Collective Zoo Block Party on Saturday evening. Featuring DJ sets by Chris Lake, Walker & Royce, Sinden, Golf Clap and Lucati, the bash will be a pool party with a craft beer garden and food trucks providing the catering. The party starts at 4 p.m. and runs through midnight, with tickets starting at $32 and cabana rentals available for $500 and up. dlvec.com, collectivezoo.com

Chef plans party to celebrate opening

Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St., will host an after-party Friday night to celebrate the grand opening of Palace Station’s bBd’s Beers Burgers Desserts. Chef Ralph Perrazzo has invited The Bad Luck 13, World Tension and Riot Extravaganza to provide music for industry and artist friends who will help him open the restaurant earlier in the evening. Tickets start at $10. ticketfly.com

Local artists plan Smith Center show

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., on Sept. 5. Starting at 10:30 p.m., the show will feature original music by local composers and songwriters, performed in an intimate setting. Tickets start at $25. thesmithcenter.com

Got an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.

