Centennial Hills couple open hearts and home to foster and adoptive children

The need for foster homes is abundant, and although many people share an interest in helping children in unfortunate situations, it’s hard to predict how that journey will go.

Audrey Rosenstein shows a photo of her adopted children at Peggy’s Attic in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2015. (Sandy Lopez/View) Click the image for more photos.

Audrey and Craig Rosenstein's adopted children are seen at Peggy’s Attic. (Sandy Lopez/View)

Audrey Rosenstein and her husband, Craig, pose for a photo outside of Peggy’s Attic, March 18. (Sandy Lopez/View)

Through hard work and lots of love, one Centennial Hills couple shared their story of what happens when people open their heart and home to someone else’s child.

“While I was working on campus at Child Haven, I realized what an enormous need there was to foster children,” said Audrey Rosenstein. “After our children moved out, we realized we had room in our home and in our hearts to become foster parents.”

Audrey and her husband, Craig Rosenstein, are parents to five biological and seven adopted children. They are in the adoption process for two more children.

The couple are also fostering an 18-month-old and a 1-year-old.

Before becoming foster parents, they signed up for a series of classes, went through a background check, took CPR classes and passed a home inspection.

“The process itself was smooth and enjoyable,” Audrey said. “We even learned new parenting skills during the classes.”

Since their journey started 13 years ago, the northwest couple have fostered approximately 25 children, from newborns to 8 years old.

They’ve worked closely with the children’s biological parents to reunite the family through visitations and constant communication, although that is not always possible.

When parents have not been able to overcome challenges, the couple opted to adopt.

“Like any child, there are challenges to fostering these kids,” Audrey said. “The children are the victims in all of this. Yet, every child we’ve taken in has brought a certain dynamic to our family.”

“It’s no different than having a child of your own,” Craig added. “You just don’t go through the nine months of waiting.”

When children first enter their house, Audrey said it takes them time to open up, though every child varies.

She shows them around the house and assures them that the couple’s goal is to keep them safe and cared for.

“The house is always noisy, and there’s a lot of commotion,” Audrey said. “The key to running the household is to become incredibly organized. We’ve learned to live by a calendar, but unexpected things always happen.”

One of the most challenging parts of fostering children is saying goodbye, but the couple insist that, though heartbreaking, it’s a beautiful experience.

“I’ve had many people tell me that they could never foster because they wouldn’t be able to give the child up,” Audrey said. “I want people to realize that yes, you can. Of course we fall in love with every child that comes in, but your heart knows that reuniting them with their family is the right thing to do. As a foster, it is your job is to open up your heart on a temporary basis. You give all of your heart and soul, and that makes a huge difference in a child’s life.”

Though foster parents are given a set amount of financial aid for the children, Craig said they’ve spent more money than given.

“We’ve enrolled children in classes, such as yoga and karate, and taken them on family trips to Disneyland and Sea World, among other places,” Craig said. “I don’t count how much more we’ve spent. Sometimes you just want to buy them a toy they like.”

While some foster parents continue an open line of communication with the children, the Rosensteins feel it is best to part ways.

Each year, the couple must reapply to become foster parents.

They are also known leaders in their community.

Audrey is the president of Fostering Southern Nevada, an organization that focuses on issues of foster parent recruitment and the retention of foster parents.

Craig is a fellow on the Community Improvement Council and former president of the Clark County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association.

Together, they have worked closely with the Clark County Department of Family Services on several programs, including the Quality Parenting Initiative.

The initiative is designed to promote quality care for children by redefining the expectations and roles of foster parents.

They are also significantly involved with Child Haven, 701 N. Pecos Road, and Peggy’s Attic, located at the same address. Child Haven provides emergency and temporary care for a small number of children when no other placement is available. Peggy’s Attic, founded in 2001 by Audrey and Peggy Leavitt, councilwoman for Boulder City, is a donation cottage for the Child Haven campus designed to accept and distribute resources to foster families.

The cottage runs solely on community donations and serves approximately 350 children every month.

What do the Rosensteins get out of all this?

“I’m hoping we give children a feeling of being loved, important and being a part of a family,” Audrey said. “The idea that we’ve made an impact in someone’s life makes it all worth it.”

Last year, the couple were honored and given a proclamation by the Clark County Commission. They have recently been made the spokespeople for AdoptUSKids.

Audrey also leads a Caregiver Support and Informational Group from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Compass Behavioral Health, 4160 S. Pecos Road, No. 17. The group is for foster, adoptive and kinship parents or those interested in fostering and offers child care. Reservations for childcare are required by calling 702-546-9988.

“If you truly feel that you want to make a difference in a child’s life by fostering, then I advise people to look into it,” Audrey said. “Children just need a loving home. A home doesn’t have to be anything fancy. I’ve known people who have fostered and live in an apartment or mobile home. A home just needs to have four walls filled with lots of love.”

For more information, call Audrey Rosenstein at 702-455-5424 between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Editor’s note: This is the third and final story in a series on the adoption and fostering process. To read the other stories, visit viewnews.com.

