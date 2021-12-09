Christmas tree lighting kicks off holidays in downtown Las Vegas

The Fremont Street Experience opens the holiday season today with its annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Las Vegas.

Fremont Street Experience in dowtown Las Vegas, March 19, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at the 3rd Street Stage.

Andrew Simon, CEO of Fremont Street Experience, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will do the honors of switching on the lights of the 42-foot tree.

Santa Claus will be there and a holiday-theme production will be featured on the Viva Vision Canopy.