Christmas tree lighting kicks off holidays in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2021 - 4:29 pm
 
Fremont Street Experience in dowtown Las Vegas, March 19, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

The Fremont Street Experience opens the holiday season today with its annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Las Vegas.

The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at the 3rd Street Stage.

Andrew Simon, CEO of Fremont Street Experience, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will do the honors of switching on the lights of the 42-foot tree.

Santa Claus will be there and a holiday-theme production will be featured on the Viva Vision Canopy.

