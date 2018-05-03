Cinco de Mayo, First Friday hit downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian who declined to give his name crosses Sixth Street at Ogden Avenue in light rain in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas poet to host reading, signing

The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St., will host a reading and signing with poet Donald Revell from 7-8 p.m. Friday. Revell will be supporting his 15th poetry collection “The English Boat,” which creates “a boisterous, magical world built upon Ancient Greek landscapes and Shakespearean tragedies and mixes it with modern-age life.” Revell, who lives in Las Vegas with his wife and children, has won numerous honors and awards, beginning with his first book, “From the Abandoned Cities,” which was a National Poetry Series winner.

Cinco de Mayo brew fest at Container Park

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will ring in Cinco de Mayo from 5-8 p.m. Saturday with a Dia De La Cerveza edition of its monthly beer and wine tasting series. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the gate and include live music and bottomless brew and tequila on the lawn. For an additional charge, Downtown Terrace will offer barbacoa chicken street tacos, queso fresco chilaquiles and homemade chips and salsa, while Oak & Ivy will mix two Kentucky Derby-inspired cocktails. downtowncontainerpark.com

Casino bars offer Mexican beer specials

Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St., will spread its Cinco de Mayo celebration over two days, Friday and Saturday, by offering all-you-can-drink Mexican beer at three of its venues for $25 per day. Wristbands, good from noon to midnight each day, can be purchased at the casino cage, and entitle you to unlimited Mexican brews at Freedom Beat, Furnace Bar and Citrus Grand Pool Deck.

First Friday brings art in ‘Abundance’

May’s First Friday arts celebration carries a theme of “Abundance,” and the more-the-merrier motif extends to the featured artists, the art collective known as 3 Baaad Sheep: mixed-media creators Alexander “Sky” Carranza, Eddie “cicifu” Canumay and Alexander P. Huerta.

The event, set for 5 to 11 p.m. in the downtown arts district, will include two benefits: the Rock Star Beer Festival (tickets are $35 to $50, available at bit.ly/2Fz3phV) and the “Food is Love” Great Las Vegas Bake Sale. firstfridaylasvegas.com

Inaugural Sin City Hearts fest set

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host the first Sin City Hearts Festival from noon to midnight Saturday. The techno festival will include headliners Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky and special guests Nathan Barato and Cut Snake. Tickets start at $34. dlvec.com.

