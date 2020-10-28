Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Downtown Las Vegas was abuzz Tuesday night as the clock ticked down toward the opening of Circa, Southern Nevada’s newest resort.
That synching feeling … @CircaLasVegas #opening #Vegas @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/xJ4AYvzJch
— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) October 28, 2020
Circa co-owners Derek and Greg Stevens played host to a VIP black-tie party before the resort officially opened.
Entertainers in one of the Stadium Swim pools. #CircaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/HDlBrdyAqt
— Bailey Schulz (@bailey_schulz) October 28, 2020
Celebrities and politicians, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, were out in full force.
Entertainment included swimmers in formal wear.
“We’re all in this together … @DerekJStevens headlines #StadiumSwim @CircaLasVegas #CircaOpening #RJNow @reviewjournal #vegas #resort #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/eJi2Txlxql
— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) October 28, 2020
Most people were wearing masks, but there did not seem to be a lot of social distancing.
And then, at 12:01 a.m., the doors opened to the property’s first guests and a new era in downtown Las Vegas was born.