Downtown

Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 1:52 am
 

Downtown Las Vegas was abuzz Tuesday night as the clock ticked down toward the opening of Circa, Southern Nevada’s newest resort.

Circa co-owners Derek and Greg Stevens played host to a VIP black-tie party before the resort officially opened.

Related: Everything you need to know about Circa

Celebrities and politicians, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, were out in full force.

Entertainment included swimmers in formal wear.

Most people were wearing masks, but there did not seem to be a lot of social distancing.

And then, at 12:01 a.m., the doors opened to the property’s first guests and a new era in downtown Las Vegas was born.

