Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Downtown Las Vegas was abuzz Tuesday night as the clock ticked down toward the opening of Circa, Southern Nevada’s newest resort.

People celebrate in line as they wait to enter Circa for the first time during the resortÕs official opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bartenders prepare drinks at the Mega Bar at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oscar and Mayor Caroline Goodman (John Katsilometes / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stadium Swim at Circa. (Mike Shoro / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stadium Swim at Circa. (Mike Shoro / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stadium Swim at Circa. (Mike Shoro / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stadium Swim at Circa. (Mike Shoro / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A golden ticket. (Rick Velotta / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George Shea, host of Nathan’s Hotdog Eating Contest, is at Circa’s grand opening on Tuesday, Oct, 27, 2020. (Mike Shoro / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circa owner Derek Stevens speaks at Stadium Swim during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circa owner Derek Stevens walks to the stage with his wife, Nicole, at Stadium Swim during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circa owner Derek Stevens kisses his wife, Nicole, at Stadium Swim during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People head to the casino floor at Circa as it opens to the public just after midnight in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People head to the casino floor at Circa as it opens to the public just after midnight in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People relax by the Mega Bar at Circa as it opens to the public just after midnight in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People check out the Circa Sportsbook as it opens to the public just after midnight in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People get their temperature taken outside Circa while waiting to enter the resort for the first time during its official opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People wait in line for blocks at the Fremont Street Experience to enter Circa during the resorts official opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Downtown Las Vegas was abuzz Tuesday night as the clock ticked down toward the opening of Circa, Southern Nevada’s newest resort.

Circa co-owners Derek and Greg Stevens played host to a VIP black-tie party before the resort officially opened.

Related: Everything you need to know about Circa

Entertainers in one of the Stadium Swim pools. #CircaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/HDlBrdyAqt — Bailey Schulz (@bailey_schulz) October 28, 2020

Celebrities and politicians, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, were out in full force.

Entertainment included swimmers in formal wear.

Most people were wearing masks, but there did not seem to be a lot of social distancing.

And then, at 12:01 a.m., the doors opened to the property’s first guests and a new era in downtown Las Vegas was born.