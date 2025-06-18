Coming soon: Arts District parking garage in downtown Las Vegas

Work on a much-needed $25 million parking garage is set to get underway in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

An artist rendering of what a planned parking garage will look like, which is set to be built at 201 E. Utah Street in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. (Courtesy: city of Las Vegas)

Work on a much-needed $25 million parking garage is set to get underway in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

The five-story, 502-spot parking garage is set to be built at 201 E. Utah Ave., which is located off Casino Center Boulevard. To accommodate the start of work on the project next month, the surface lot located on the plot of land was set to close Tuesday night, according to the city of Las Vegas.

The project, which includes 50 electric vehicle charging stalls, is expected to be completed in August 2026. In 2023, the city purchased the land — three separate parcels — via two transactions totaling $6.3 million.

Crews will clear the site starting in July, with construction on the parking garage scheduled to kick off in August.

The project’s $25 million cost will be funded by the city of Las Vegas and its redevelopment agency, with $5 million of the funding to come from the city’s parking enterprise fund, which uses money generated from downtown parking meters, according to city spokesman Jace Radke. In 2022 the city added 64 additional parking meters in the Arts District to help raise revenue to go toward construction of the parking garage.

In 2023, the city estimated the garage would generate $1.3 million in revenue in its first year.

The Arts District has grown substantially in the last several years, with new bars, restaurants, retail and event spaces. The area is often packed on weekends and during special events, such as First Friday celebrations. At those times especially, parking is limited.

The district is currently home to 480 on-street parking spaces and 874 parking lot spaces, and that’s after the city added 300 spaces over the past two years.

Once built, the new five-story structure will feature between 10,000-15,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level. Yet to be known is what tenants will fill that retail space, Radke said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.