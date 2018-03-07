Coroner IDs man who jumped from downtown Las Vegas building

A man who died after jumping from a downtown Las Vegas parking garage last month was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A man who died after jumping from a downtown Las Vegas parking garage last month was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Feb. 8, Las Vegas resident Kurt Alan Brown, 53, jumped from a parking garage near Casino Center Boulevard and Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas police said. He died at the scene.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255) provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information: www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.