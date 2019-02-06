Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in crash near downtown Las Vegas

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the scene about 8:30 p.m. at the corner of East Washington Avenue and North 21st Street, west of Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
The crash happened when a motorcyclist driving a 2004 Suzuki west on Washington collided with the right, rear side of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic that was turning onto the road from 21st Street.
The Clark County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as 25-year-old Donald Joseph Jackson II.
Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist was speeding.
Jackson died after being taken to a hospital, Gordon said.
Police said impairment was not believed to be a factor for either driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Lukas Eggen contributed to this report.36.181288, -115.120550