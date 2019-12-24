53°F
Coroner’s office IDs all 6 victims of Alpine Motel fire in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2019 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated December 24, 2019 - 3:26 pm

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the six victims killed Saturday in a fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas, the deadliest residential fire in city history.

They were Henry Lawrence Pinc, 70; Tracy Ann Cihal, 57; Francis Lombardo Jr., 72; Cynthia Mikell, 61; Donald Keith Bennett, 63; and Kerry Baclaan, 46. All of the victims were Las Vegas residents, according to the coroner’s office.

Bennett, the building’s 63-year-old maintenance worker, was credited for saving tenants Saturday morning when he ran down the halls to pound on doors and alert residents of the fire.

The coroner’s office said it could take up to two months to determine the cause and manner of death for the victims.

The Las Vegas Fire Department first received reports of the blaze shortly after 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the three-story building at 213 N. 9th St., they found residents jumping from the 41-unit building and others hanging out the windows.

The blaze left 13 injured — five critically, including a pregnant woman — and nearly 50 more without a home, according to the Fire Department. Two cats and one dog also died in the fire.

Of the fatalities, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski has said, three people died inside the building, one was found on the sidewalk outside and one died at a hospital. Information was not immediately available on the sixth person.

Some tenants, alerted to the fire not by alarms but by neighbors pounding on their doors, described first trying to escape through smoke-filled and locked stairwells before resorting to jumping.

Alpine Motel apartment fire

Click here for full coverage

Built in 1972, the building was equipped with smoke detectors but did not have a sprinkler system, according to the Fire Department.

Some residents have said their smoke detectors were not functional while others have claimed that the building’s back door was bolted shut, trapping them inside.

As part of an ongoing investigation to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, the Fire Department and the Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant at the building on Sunday afternoon. It is believed that the fire was accidental and started in a stove inside a first-floor unit, Las Vegas Fire Marshal Robert Nolan said Monday.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday Las Vegas police homicide detectives had opened a criminal investigation into the fire, including a focus on “communication between this property and code enforcement.”

Investigators were told by residents that the building did not have heat and that residents often used their stoves for warmth in the colder months.

Survivors said their complaints about safety issues had gone unheeded by management of the building, the target of at least eight code enforcement complaints from 2016 to 2018, including a lack of fire safety equipment, according to city records.

The building has been owned by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC since at least 2013, property records show. The limited liability company’s most recent state business filing lists Adolfo Orozco as a registered agent.

Attempts to reach Orozco since the fire have been unsuccessful, but on Saturday, a woman named Malinda Mier identified herself to the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a co-owner of the property.

At the time, she stated that the building had a “fire escape” and that each room had a smoke detector.

Regarding the locked back door, Mier said, “What I do know is that that door is broken into all the time. So the locking mechanisms on the actual doors are broken. So the wind could blow the doors open.”

Residents affected by the fire who have not yet received assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 855-891-7325.

The Downtown Vegas Alliance has created a GoFundMe account with a $25,000 goal to benefit the victims. Donations for new socks, underwear, clothing, shoes, toiletries and toys also will be collected through Friday and can be dropped off at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

