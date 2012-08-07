Crafters at Town Square farmers market expected to have an edge

Farmers markets such as Bet on the Farm! and Downtown 3rd are becoming staples downtown. Now, a shopping center near Paradise can be added to this mix with the opening of the fresh52 Farmers & Artisans Market at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The fresh52 farmers market, which has locations at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd., and Sansone Park Place, 9480 S. Eastern Ave., debuted Aug. 3 at Town Square and is set to return from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday. Carrie Hogan, owner of fresh52, said Town Square is an ideal location for locals and tourists.

“It’s a great place to have (a farmers market), not only for the local community but for tourists to come in and see that community,” Hogan said. “Location is No. 1 to me, and Town Square is centrally located and easily accessible. It’s ideal for (fresh52).”

Hogan, who founded fresh52 two years ago, said she expects Town Square to differ from other locations in that those who sell crafts may benefit more than the food vendors. She attributes this idea to tourists’ shopping desires.

“The crafters are going to reap the benefits more so than at any of our markets because tourists are shopping for souvenirs,” Hogan said. “I think because of this, it’ll bring in new vendors.”

One artisan who hopes to reap these benefits at Town Square as she has at fresh52 in Tivoli Village is Ammy Miller, who runs Burses by Ammy. Miller takes novels and turns them into what she calls “burses” that range from $30 to $50 . She has sold them at fresh52, First Friday downtown and online.

“I try to go to a lot of events, and the people I’ve met at (the farmers markets) have been very encouraging,” Miller said. “The one at Tivoli (Village) is awesome. The one in Henderson doesn’t do very well for me because it’s not a destination market, and most people go for fruits and vegetables. With Town Square, everyone tells me that place is always packed, and I’m extremely hopeful for (customers) there.”

Selling burses at fresh52, however, means more to Miller than just providing a unique product . For two years, creating burses has been her way of making a living after she suffered a back injury and lost her job as a veterinary technician.

“As soon as I got to the farmers market, I was surviving,” Miller said. “If it wasn’t for the farmers market, I don’t think I would’ve made it. (fresh52) turned it into a viable business. It’s really nice knowing I can make a living on my own.”

Miller isn’t the only vendor who was put out of work and saw fresh52 as a way to turn an idea into a career. Nickie and Dennis Vitale, the husband-and-wife duo who run Urban Hydro Greens, experienced a similar situation when Dennis lost his job. A friend introduced them to the concept of hydroponics, which involves growing produce in liquid nutrients and harvesting them as microgreens about 10 days from the time they were planted. The couple took on the challenge to grow microgreen crops in March and have since sold them at fresh52.

Nickie Vitale said since she started selling the smaller versions of fruits and vegetables at fresh52, response from market attendees has been “overwhelmingly positive.” In setting up at the Town Square location, she expects to reach a different customer base and open various opportunities for other businesses to get involved.

“It will be interesting to see what kind of traffic will come through there,” Nickie Vitale said. “I think the places (Hogan) is choosing involves trying to reach a different consumer. I also feel like there’s an opportunity to reach chefs because there are a lot of restaurants in Town Square.”

Hogan sees the value in these vendors using fresh52 as a tool to launch careers. She said providing a chance to help businesses take off and to promote community in the valley are the reasons behind fresh52’s events.

“These vendors use the market as a platform to make another career for themselves, and some have gotten their own stores because of it,” Hogan said. “I think (fresh52) helps anyone learn more about Las Vegas. We’re doing this to promote community in Las Vegas, whether it’s in Tivoli (Village), at Eastern or in Town Square.”

For more information on fresh52, call 900-2552 or visit fresh52.com.

Contact Paradise/Downtown View reporter Lisa Carter at lcarter@viewnews.com or 383-4686.