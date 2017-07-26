Crash severs gas line in downtown Las Vegas

A crash caused a gas leak Wednesday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Southwest Gas truck responds to the scene of a gas leak in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 4 p.m., police responded to the crash at 801 Las Vegas Boulevard South and determined that a car had hit a gas meter before fleeing the scene, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The Fire Department notified Southwest Gas, which is now investigating.

Natural gas was still leaking into the air as of 4:20 p.m., Rivera said, adding, “Everyone is pretty lucky there isn’t a fire right now.”

There are no reported injuries.

