Downtown

Crash severs gas line in downtown Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 4:55 pm
 

A crash caused a gas leak Wednesday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to the crash at 801 Las Vegas Boulevard South and determined that a car had hit a gas meter before fleeing the scene, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The Fire Department notified Southwest Gas, which is now investigating.

Natural gas was still leaking into the air as of 4:20 p.m., Rivera said, adding, “Everyone is pretty lucky there isn’t a fire right now.”

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

