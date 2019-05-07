Crews put out fire at downtown Las Vegas apartments

Crews have gotten a fire at a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex under control Tuesday afternoon, and several people were checked for smoke inhalation.

Several people were being checked for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Fire crews had the blaze under control by about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Stewart Arms Apartments, 230 N. 11th St., according to a tweet from the department. Firefighters were called to the scene about 3:30 p.m., where the second and third floors of the apartment building were on fire.

The fire later was contained to a single apartment while crews were looking for hot spots, the department said. While people were checked for smoke inhalation, no further injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon, the department said.

