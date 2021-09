Las Vegas firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a vacant building downtown Sunday night.

Cleanup from vacant warehouse fire near downtown Las Vegas (Neb Solomon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire on Commerce Street on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Firefighters extinguish a building fire on Commerce Street in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Neb Solomon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire erupts near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Rhonda Prast/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department responds to the aftermath of a fire at 1026 S. Main Street on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Crews responded at 8:12 p.m. to the fire at 1026 S. Main St., Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The blaze did not spread to other structures, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was out by 9:45 p.m., he said.