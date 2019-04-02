Crews respond to motel fire near downtown Las Vegas

The New Hope Motel at 2805 Fremont St. in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Fire crews are responding to a fire at a two-story building near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at 2805 Fremont St., the location of The New Hope Motel near Charleston Avenue, according to a tweet sent about 4:15 p.m. from the Las Vegas Fire Department. Las Vegas fire crews are assisting the Clark County Fire Department, which is the main department investigating the fire, according to the tweet.

The fire was affecting the roof of the building, the city Fire Department said. Further information was not immediately available.

