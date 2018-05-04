Cycle de Mayo kicks off National Bike Month in downtown Las Vegas

National Bike Month will kick off Friday evening with tacos and a “Cycle de Mayo” tour of downtown Las Vegas hosted by the Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada.

(Getty Images)

The 3 ½-mile ride starts at 6:15 p.m. at The Llama Lot, 900 Fremont St. and ends with a free taco for each participant at Mingo Kitchen and Lounge, 1017 S. First St., RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said.

Participants can reserve a spot for the tour and receive a 50 percent discount on renting a bicycle from one of the RTC’s 21 bicycle stations by using the promo code CYCLE18 at https://bikeshare.rtcsnv.com or the BCycle smartphone app.

Riders also can purchase discounted 30-day Bike Share passes for $10 each or 24-hour passes for $4 through the RTC website, Bertaki said.

