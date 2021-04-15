63°F
Cyclists arrested after fights erupt during downtown ride, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 3:21 am
 
Updated April 15, 2021 - 9:13 am
Several hundred bicyclists ignored traffic laws, stop signs and red lights in the downtown area ...
Several hundred bicyclists ignored traffic laws, stop signs and red lights in the downtown area Wednesday, April 14, 2021, according to Las Vegas police. (Facebook)

Several hundred bicyclists ignored traffic laws, stop signs and red lights in the downtown area Wednesday evening, according to Las Vegas police.

“Throughout the evening there were about 200-300 bicyclists riding around the downtown area, some of whom were running traffic lights and stop signs,” police Lt. David Gordon said in a text. “Several patrol officers responded to encourage compliance with traffic laws, enhance safety to the community and take enforcement action against those who violated the law.

“At one point a fight broke out involving some bicyclists in the area of Maryland Parkway & Charleston. The situation was quelled relatively quickly by responding officers.”

Some arrests were made and several citations were issued, Gordon said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

