Hundreds of Las Vegas Valley residents attended the Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. on Friday in downtown Las Vegas.

Art is on display at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Austin "Auzzy Blood" Punton, 22, sideshow performer, staples dollar bills to his face at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Vendor 'Princess' Madison Morassi De Los Reyes sells her work at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

'Zeddo' Mega Munny by artist Chris Moore is displayed at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

An art piece by Rob Mounier mixing pop culture horror and humor on sale at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

A paper mache doll by Artist Monica Carriaga for sale at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018. The piece is inspired by dolls made with wheat paste during the Great Depression.

Finger hooks on display at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Art is on display at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Ben Yzaguirre holds a coffin shelf he bought with girlfriend Pharan Burchfield at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Art is on display at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Art is on display at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Art is on display at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Art is on display at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Jesse "Mr. Mental Case" Case, magician, performs at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Alexa "Sanguine" Adkins, 25, endurance artist, hammers nails into her nose at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Alexa "Sanguine" Adkins, 25, endurance artist, performs at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Dario Amaya, 27, looks at art for sale at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Las Vegas artist Rob Mounier describes the inspiration behind mixing horror and humor in his work at The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The one-day market highlighted macabre, occult and dark art. The event featured 26 different local artists and six sideshow performers.

The Market was founded by Las Vegas Valley artist Erin Emre as a way for smaller artists to showcase their work. It’s the third event she’s organized in Las Vegas. Emre intends to hold another market in the fall.