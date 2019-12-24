Deadly Las Vegas motel fire is focus of criminal investigation

Clark County DA Steve Wolfson said Las Vegas police homicide detectives are conducting a criminal investigation into the Alpine Motel Apartments fire that left six people dead and 13 injured.

Metropolitan Police officers stand in front of the Alpine Motel apartments in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. District Attorney Steve Wolfson says Las Vegas homicide is conducting inquiry into the fire at the apartment building. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Las Vegas police homicide detectives are conducting a criminal investigation into the Alpine Motel Apartments fire on Saturday that left six people dead and 13 injured.

Wolson said, however, this does not mean criminal charges will necessarily be filed.

“Metro’s homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation,” Wolfson said. “It doesn’t mean that crimes were committed. That’s why you investigate matters.”

Wolfson said his office has been involved in the investigation from early on.

“We assisted in the preparation of a search warrant and we are in regular contact with Metro’s homicide division,” Wolfson said.

Fire and police investigators were back at the scene of the motel at 213 N. 9th St. early Wednesday. Crime scene tape remained stretched around the property as crime scene analysts dressed in protective clothing gathered with Las Vegas Fire Department personnel in front of the property.

The district attorney said one part of the investigation is focusing on “communication between this property and code enforcement.”

“It is no different than any other criminal investigation,” Wolfson said. “There is the crime scene investigation which happens in virtually every case. There is the forensic part of the investigation, then there is everything else, interviews with witnesses. In a case like this we want to know what communications have occurred between this property and code enforcement or other regulatory agencies.”

Alpine Motel apartment fire Click here for full coverage

Wolfson said it is too early to speculate what charges, if any, would be applicable if the inquiry identifies any criminal wrongdoing.

“It is still in the investigatory stage,” Wolfson said. “We want to find out factually what happened and why. Once we determine the facts, then we conduct an analysis of the facts.”

The fire broke out at 4:13 a.m. at a time when most residents of the downtown motel were sleeping. Witness accounts and video from the scene show thick, black smoke billowing from the property as some residents jumped from windows of the three story complex. Occupants of the Alpine said a rear exit door of the property was bolted shut and that they never heard any alarms go off.

The Las Vegas Fire Department and city Fire Marshal Robert Nolan said the origins of the fire have been traced to a stove in an apartment on the first floor, and that the fire is believed to be an accident. Survivors told the Review-Journal that they routinely used stoves for warmth because they did not have heat.

The Alpine Motel was built in 1972. City records show the Alpine Motel was the subject of at least eight code enforcement complaints from 2016 through 2018. Twice in early 2016 residents complained about the building lacking fire safety equipment, including smoke detectors, smoke alarms and fire extinguishers. The records do not show how the complaints were resolved.

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear, who represents Ward 5 where the motel is located, said it had a history of code enforcement cases, but that all had been resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.