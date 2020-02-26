Death causes released for victims of Alpine Motel fire in Las Vegas

Four victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning while two others died of burns in the December fire, the Clark County coroner’s office reported on Wednesday

The sign outside the Alpine Motel Apartments pictured on Jan. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Investigators gather evidence at the Alpine Motel Apartments Jan. 14, 2020, where a December fire left six people dead. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Four victims of December’s Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas died of carbon monoxide poisoning, while two women who were trapped in a first-floor hallway behind a door that was bolted shut died from their burns, the Clark County coroner’s office reported Wednesday.

The deaths of all six victims, ranging from age 46 to 72-years-old, were ruled accidental.

Tracy Ann Cihal, 57, and Cynthia Mikell, 61, died from thermal injuries. Henry Lawrence Pinc, 70; Francis Lombardo Jr., 72; Donald Keith Bennett, 63; and Kerry Baclaan, 46, died from acute carbon monoxide toxicity, the coroner’s office said.

With the exception of Lombardo, those who died from carbon monoxide poisoning made it outside the motel or were taken to University Medical Center before they were pronounced dead. Pinc was found in front of the nearby Ogden Market, where he died, the coroner’s office said.

The fire was the deadliest residential fire ever in the city of Las Vegas.

